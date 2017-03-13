Concord declares winter parking ban a...

Concord declares winter parking ban as nor'easter approaches NEW

Concord has declared a citywide winter parking tonight ahead of an anticipated nor'easter that could bring more than a foot of snow. Parking on the street is prohibited from midnight to 7 a.m. Garages will be open for free during that time.

