City councilors divided over Concord condo disclosure NEW

City councilors divided over Concord condo disclosure

Read more: Concord Monitor

There's wide disagreement among Concord's city councilors about whether and how Deputy City Manager Brian LeBrun's plans to buy one of the condos at Sacred Heart Church should have been made public. Some said in hindsight it should have been disclosed alongside the note that he left the meeting before a committee he's on discussed and recommended a tax break for the property.

