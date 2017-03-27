Brittany Roberts and Topher Bishop announce their engagement
Roberts, daughter of Christopher and Melissa Roberts of Epsom, graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 2013 with a degree in family studies. She currently works as an associate preschool teacher at the White Birch Center in Henniker.
