Barley House hosts Irish music group NEW

Here in Concord, you don't have to wait until St. Patrick's Day comes around to get in the Irish spirit. For more than 15 years now, the Barley House on North Main Street has hosted Irish traditional music sessions every Tuesday night from 7 to 10 p.m. "When a set of tunes comes together, there's nothing quite like it," said Charlie Saletti of Concord, a flutist in the playing sessions for the past five years.

