Barley House hosts Irish music group NEW
Here in Concord, you don't have to wait until St. Patrick's Day comes around to get in the Irish spirit. For more than 15 years now, the Barley House on North Main Street has hosted Irish traditional music sessions every Tuesday night from 7 to 10 p.m. "When a set of tunes comes together, there's nothing quite like it," said Charlie Saletti of Concord, a flutist in the playing sessions for the past five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar 12
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan '17
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan '17
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC