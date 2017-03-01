Aurore Eaton's Looking Back: Wentworth's governorship of NH was pathway to wealth

Before his oil delivery business filed for bankruptcy in 2014, Fred Fuller used company funds to pay three daughters for "no show" jobs, cover $358,000 in entertainment expenses and repay... The doors at Tuscan Kitchen on Lafayette Road opened for the first time at 3 p.m. Wednesday, and by 3:20, there were only a few spots left at the spacious bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.