Appalachian Trail lodge manager from Concord allegedly lied about robbery to cover thefts
Gabrielle M. Andrews, 30, of Concord, N.H., was arrested Friday and charged with theft, according to a criminal complaint filed at state Superior Court in Belvide Andrews was the Mohican center's manager but is no longer employed there, according to the Appalachian Mountain Club, which operates the center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar 21
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar 18
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar 12
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan '17
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC