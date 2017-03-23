Announcements for March 23, 2017

Kimball's CAV'ern is again partnering with Team Flamingals as the team hosts its fourth annual Rock 'N Race fundraiser at the CAV'ern on March 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. The CAV'ern family welcomes the group back as its members dedicate this year's race to their former team captain Darlene Miner, who lost her battle with cancer last summer. The event will include a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction and quilt raffle.

