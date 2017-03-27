AG pick MacDonald pledges full focus on opioid crisis
Manchester attorney Gordon MacDonald speaks during a public hearing in the executive council chambers Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at the New Hampshire Statehouse in Concord, N.H. MacDonald is Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's nominee to be the state's next attorney general.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar 21
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar 18
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar 12
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan '17
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC