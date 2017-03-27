A super SouperFest

A huge thank you to the caring, compassionate, generous and fun-loving community of Concord! Over 800 people turned out for SouperFest the night of March 18, plus over 170 volunteers, supporting the work of the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness. The $45,000 raised, through donations at the door and significant sponsorships by many area businesses and faith communities, go towards keeping the doors of our Homeless Resource Center open and continuing our work toward housing for all.

