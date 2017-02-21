Take a virtual tour of First Ladies' homes including NH's
Jane Pierce Pierce Manse in Concord, New Hampshire - Jane Appleton lived in her grandparents' mansion in Amherst, N.H., between the ages of 17 and 28. There she met Franklin Pierce and the couple married in the home in 1834.
