Study finds new bacterial strain can contaminate shellfish
Oysters are unloaded on Deal Island, Md. in Dec. 2013. Researchers outlined in a report published this month that a new strain of disease-causing bacteria has been found thriving along the Atlantic Coast which can contaminate oysters or other shellfish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Wed
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan 28
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan 11
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC