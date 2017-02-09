State budget beefs up DCYF staff
New Hampshire's Division for Children, Youth & Families is going to be staffed up to the levels recommended in the independent report on the struggling agency, and it may soon start keeping records of investigations for up to seven years. In his budget address on Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu said he plans to bring the DCYF staff up to the levels the Center for the Support of Families said is needed for the agency to function properly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Wed
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan 28
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan 11
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC