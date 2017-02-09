State budget beefs up DCYF staff

State budget beefs up DCYF staff

New Hampshire's Division for Children, Youth & Families is going to be staffed up to the levels recommended in the independent report on the struggling agency, and it may soon start keeping records of investigations for up to seven years. In his budget address on Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu said he plans to bring the DCYF staff up to the levels the Center for the Support of Families said is needed for the agency to function properly.

