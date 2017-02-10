Snow wallops the Concord area
Philip George of Concord pulls his son Adam, 5, as they sled at Memorial Field on Wednesday during the snow storm that blanketed New England. Wearing his lambskin coat, Tom Sala walks along North State Street after visiting the Concord Food Co-op downtown on Thursday.
