Six-week Civics Academy to pair curio...

Six-week Civics Academy to pair curious residents with Concord's top brass NEW

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

A free, six-week civics program beginning next month promises to put 30 Concord residents in front of the city's biggest movers and shakers and empower them to make their mark on local government. And if the Civics Academy goes well, the joint effort between the city, the American Friends Service Committee and Welcoming Concord Initiative could become a regular fixture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb 13 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb 8 Watchdog 24
News He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a... Jan 28 Perp Has Insane L... 1
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan '17 cattus 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Dec '16 donnaday 7
News New owners plan to bring closed general store b... Nov '16 Millette 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,649 • Total comments across all topics: 278,971,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC