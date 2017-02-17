Six-week Civics Academy to pair curious residents with Concord's top brass NEW
A free, six-week civics program beginning next month promises to put 30 Concord residents in front of the city's biggest movers and shakers and empower them to make their mark on local government. And if the Civics Academy goes well, the joint effort between the city, the American Friends Service Committee and Welcoming Concord Initiative could become a regular fixture.
