Seniors receive DAR Good Citizen Award
The Margery Sullivan Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution wishes to announce and congratulate the DAR Good Citizens at the three area high schools. The students were elected from each senior class based on qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism to an outstanding degree.
