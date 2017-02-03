Rhiannon Giddens And Dirk Powell At The Capitol Center For The Arts
American music has at its core an affirmative language that unites all of us as brothers and sisters. Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell are masters of this language.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|23
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan 28
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan 11
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC