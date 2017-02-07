Register now for OLLI's spring term
Interested in bafflegab, Beouwolf, Bob Dylan, bugs, bats, bees or birds? Want to explore the Constitution, Atticus Finch, the 2016 election or the Talmud? The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will showcase its spring term offerings Feb. 13 at 9:30 a.m. at Tad's Place, Heritage Heights, 149 E. Side Drive, Concord. OLLI is a membership organization which offers classes, a book club, trips, game days, and the opportunity to discuss significant topics among adults over age 50. In the spring term, beginning in March, includes courses on film, hiking trips and a moosing excursion in Lincoln, in addition to tours of historic cemeteries, the federal courthouse and UNH laboratories.
