Prosecutor: Jurors' conduct didn't produce verdict in Afshar case

Two jurors didn't disclose their status as child sexual abuse survivors in the sex assault trial of Concord psychologist Foad Afshar because they didn't view themselves as victims of a crime, according to the prosecutor in the case. Both jurors misunderstood the question posted about whether they or a family member had ever been a victim of a crime, because neither involved the police after being sexually assaulted at a young age.

