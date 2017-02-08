Prosecutor: Jurors' conduct didn't pr...

Prosecutor: Jurors' conduct didn't produce verdict in Afshar case

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

Two jurors didn't disclose their status as child sexual abuse survivors in the sex assault trial of Concord psychologist Foad Afshar because they didn't view themselves as victims of a crime, according to the prosecutor in the case. Both jurors misunderstood the question posted about whether they or a family member had ever been a victim of a crime, because neither involved the police after being sexually assaulted at a young age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) 3 hr Watchdog 24
News He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a... Jan 28 Perp Has Insane L... 1
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan 11 cattus 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Dec '16 donnaday 7
News New owners plan to bring closed general store b... Nov '16 Millette 1
Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15) Nov '16 The Truth 2
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Merrimack County was issued at February 08 at 10:13PM EST

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,889 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC