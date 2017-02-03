Police: Man wrangled in forest after ...

Police: Man wrangled in forest after driving stolen truck cross-country

6 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

Police say a former Concord man stole a 2016 truck and made a cross-country getaway, apparently without knowing it was equipped with technology that pointed police to its exact location. Officers from five departments encircled the Belmont town forest Thursday afternoon to wrangle the transient fugitive who tried to run away after police tracked him down, they said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Concord, NH

