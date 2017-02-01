Police ask for public's help in identifying alleged Concord thief
The Concord Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Target last month. Police say the man stole two Samsung DVD players and four sets of Legos on Jan. 14 about 3:57 p.m..
