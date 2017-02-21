N.H. Fugitive of Week is sex offender

N.H. Fugitive of Week is sex offender

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

A registered sex offender who is wanted on a parole violation is this week's New Hampshire Fugitive of the Week, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals in Concord. Jerry S. Roberts, Jr., 33, is wanted on a parole violation on the original charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb 13 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb 8 Watchdog 24
News He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a... Jan 28 Perp Has Insane L... 1
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan '17 cattus 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Dec '16 donnaday 7
News New owners plan to bring closed general store b... Nov '16 Millette 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,003 • Total comments across all topics: 279,057,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC