Municipalities close some roads to heavier traffic NEW
Henniker Road Agent Tom Weston said certain roads usually get closed to heavier traffic during the spring thaw, when the frost that has permeated the gravel underneath the roads during the winter begins to melt. That can cause the underlying structure to shift and become damaged, especially when heavier vehicles pass through.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 13
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan 28
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan '17
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC