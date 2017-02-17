Letter: Thank you for the prayers

Dear Citizens of Senate District 2: I'm writing to express my deepest gratitude to all who have offered prayers and support since my beloved Christine was stricken on Jan. 18. For those many who have sent cards, cooked meals for us, cared for our pets, plowed our driveway, helped with groceries and watched our home, please know that you have greatly eased the difficulties we faced early on. It is at times like this that you prove time and time again the love, care and concern of neighbor for neighbor here in our great state of New Hampshire.

