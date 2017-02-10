Letter: Last line of defense

Letter: Last line of defense

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Concord Monitor

David Brooks's Feb. 6 front-page article on New Hampshire's commendable record in settling hundreds of refugees throughout the state, particularly Concord, which took in 1,513 persons over the past seven years, stands in stark contrast to Trump's deplorable executive order banning the immigration of carefully vetted refugees, plus legal permanent residents and visa holders. Is there no stopping this president from harmful actions? The legislative branch of government, under the leadership of Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, seems unable to stand up to Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Wed Watchdog 24
News He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a... Jan 28 Perp Has Insane L... 1
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan 11 cattus 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Dec '16 donnaday 7
News New owners plan to bring closed general store b... Nov '16 Millette 1
Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15) Nov '16 The Truth 2
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Merrimack County was issued at February 11 at 8:20AM EST

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,709 • Total comments across all topics: 278,758,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC