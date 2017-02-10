Letter: Last line of defense

David Brooks's Feb. 6 front-page article on New Hampshire's commendable record in settling hundreds of refugees throughout the state, particularly Concord, which took in 1,513 persons over the past seven years, stands in stark contrast to Trump's deplorable executive order banning the immigration of carefully vetted refugees, plus legal permanent residents and visa holders. Is there no stopping this president from harmful actions? The legislative branch of government, under the leadership of Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, seems unable to stand up to Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.