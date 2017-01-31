Letter: Faith connections
The divisive rhetoric of the Trump campaign prompted my husband and me to learn more about the Muslim community in our country. We have learned much from the writings of Robert Azzi in the Monitor and will depend on his insight during the troubled times ahead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan 28
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan 11
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
|In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|3
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC