Letter: Faith connections

Letter: Faith connections

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Concord Monitor

The divisive rhetoric of the Trump campaign prompted my husband and me to learn more about the Muslim community in our country. We have learned much from the writings of Robert Azzi in the Monitor and will depend on his insight during the troubled times ahead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a... Jan 28 Perp Has Insane L... 1
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan 11 cattus 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Dec '16 donnaday 7
News New owners plan to bring closed general store b... Nov '16 Millette 1
Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15) Nov '16 The Truth 2
News In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ... Nov '16 former democrat 3
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,448,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC