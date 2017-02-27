Letter: Balconies are fine
I think the Remi balconies look fine. I don't know if it was intentional or not to seek planning board approval for any changes but based on some of their comments you were fortunate not to seek their approval.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 13
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan '17
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan '17
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC