Letter: A big thanks to the Concord community
In the wake of serious water damage at the Concord Community Music School on Jan. 10, the community's outpouring of support for the music school has been heartening. Within minutes after a sprinkler pipe burst in our community room, the main and lower floors of our newer wing were rendered unusable for the next several months.
