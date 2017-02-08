Installation of full-body scanners de...

Installation of full-body scanners delayed at N.H. prisons amidst drug crackdown

Installation of full-body scanners at New Hampshire's three prisons is on hold at a time when correctional officials are trying to clamp down on the flow of illicit drugs. Eight months after getting final approval for six body scanners, officials are still debating the logistics of the $1.1 million project, while moving forward with other policy changes.

