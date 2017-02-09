In Defense of Post-Workout Pizza and Bagels

ICYMI, Plant Fitness locations give away free pizza on the first Monday of every month and free bagels on the second Tuesday of every month-that's right, a gym that gives away pizza. As wacky as it may sound, it may be responsible for the gym chain's crazy growth, according to Business Insider , and, well, they have a good reason for it: "At Planet Fitness we believe it's realistic and okay for people to enjoy a slice of pizza every once in a while in moderation," said Brian Zehetner, director of health and fitness at Planet Fitness.

