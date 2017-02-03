In Avocado Country, Mexicans Not Afraid of Trump Tariff Threats
Avocado farmers in the rolling hillsides of Mexico's Michoacan state are not worried for now by U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to tear up a trade deal which could make the favorite snack of Super Bowl viewers more expensive. Americans will chomp through huge amounts of avocados mashed into guacamole during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and 80 percent of those fruits will come from Mexico's ever-larger expanse of orchards, thanks to a free market created by the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1994.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 2
|Musikologist
|23
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan 28
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan 11
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC