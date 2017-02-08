House committee recommends killing se...

House committee recommends killing sexual assault corroboration bill

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

A House committee recommended unanimously Wednesday to kill a bill that would require corroboration of a victim's testimony in certain sexual assault cases. The proposal met strong opposition at a public hearing last month, where law enforcement officials, prosecutors and sexual assault survivors said the bill would protect sexual predators and cause more children harm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) 8 hr Watchdog 24
News He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a... Jan 28 Perp Has Insane L... 1
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan 11 cattus 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Dec '16 donnaday 7
News New owners plan to bring closed general store b... Nov '16 Millette 1
Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15) Nov '16 The Truth 2
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Merrimack County was issued at February 09 at 3:31AM EST

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,678 • Total comments across all topics: 278,693,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC