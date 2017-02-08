House committee recommends killing sexual assault corroboration bill
A House committee recommended unanimously Wednesday to kill a bill that would require corroboration of a victim's testimony in certain sexual assault cases. The proposal met strong opposition at a public hearing last month, where law enforcement officials, prosecutors and sexual assault survivors said the bill would protect sexual predators and cause more children harm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|8 hr
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan 28
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan 11
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC