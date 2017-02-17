Hearing scheduled for Afshar case next week NEW

A hearing in the case concerning whether a former Concord child psychologist convicted of molesting a 12-year-old boy should get a re-trial is scheduled for Wednesday. Foad Afshar will appear at the Merrimack County Superior Court at 8:30 a.m., his lawyer, Ted Lothstein, told Afshar's supporters in a letter posted online this week.

