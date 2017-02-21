Hassan, Shaheen take questions on court nominee, Trump
Dwight Haynes asks a question during a public town hall meeting with Democrat U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Concord, N.H. Haynes, of Concord, asked how ordinary citizens could help the senators "do what's right."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 13
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan 28
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan '17
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC