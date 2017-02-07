Fugitive of Week wanted on drug charges
A 30-year-old man wanted on drug charges and considered armed and dangerous is this week's New Hampshire Fugitive of the Week, according to the U.S. Marshals office in Concord. Heibrahim Delvalle-Baez, who was born in the Dominican Republic, is being sought on an outstanding arrest warrant for conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, and has a criminal history that includes firearms offenses.
