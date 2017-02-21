Fraud-free elections, free speech, ke...

Fraud-free elections, free speech, key to democracy

In this Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, then-President-elect Donald Trump walks then-Labor Secretary-designate Andrew Puzder from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Every recent president has had a doomed Cabinet nomination or two, and Trump is no exception. On Feb. 15, Trump's choice for labor secretary, Puzder, withdrew his name after Republicans expressed concern over his failure to pay taxes promptly on a former housekeeper who wasn't authorized to work in the U.S. CONCORD, N.H. - A survey of U.S. political science faculty a month into Donald Trump's presidency shows that fraud-free elections tops a list of 19 principles most essential to democracy, as do free speech and a free press.

