Former student in prep school sex assault wants new trial

In 2015, Owen Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted of raping a 15-year-old classmate a year earlier as part of "Senior Salute," a game of sexual conquest, at St. Paul's School in Concord. But he was found guilty of the felony computer charge and several misdemeanor counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.