Former student in prep school sex assault wants new trial

In this Oct. 29, 2015, file photo, Owen Labrie listens to prosecutors before being sentenced in Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, N.H. Labrie was convicted of sexually assaulting a younger prep school classmate in 2014 and was sentenced to jail. A hearing is scheduled to start Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2107, to determine if he school should get a new trial on charges of using a computer to lure the underage student for sex and assaulting her.

