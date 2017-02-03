Farming recommended to continue at Gully Hill land behind Concord post office
The agricultural land behind the post office on Loudon Road in Concord will continue to be used for farming, if the city council agrees with a committee recommendation made Thursday. Its future use came into question when the farmer who works the land informed the city that he planned to break his lease and abandon the Gully Hill property.
