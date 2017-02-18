Ellison endorsed by rival in DNC race

Vermont State Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley, left, speaks before the New Hampshire Ballot Law Commission with Andru Volinski, during a hearing, Nov. 24, 2015, in Concord, N.H. New Hampshire Democratic chairman Ray Buckley has quit the race to run the Democratic National Committee, backing instead Rep. Keith Ellison in a joint statement released Saturday afternoon. "The top two priorities of the next DNC Chair must be to strengthen state parties and reform the DNC," said Buckley.

