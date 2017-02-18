Ellison endorsed by rival in DNC race

Ellison endorsed by rival in DNC race

15 hrs ago

Vermont State Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley, left, speaks before the New Hampshire Ballot Law Commission with Andru Volinski, during a hearing, Nov. 24, 2015, in Concord, N.H. New Hampshire Democratic chairman Ray Buckley has quit the race to run the Democratic National Committee, backing instead Rep. Keith Ellison in a joint statement released Saturday afternoon. "The top two priorities of the next DNC Chair must be to strengthen state parties and reform the DNC," said Buckley.

