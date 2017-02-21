Duckler: Carney returns to the scene of the crime, and no one seems to mind NEW

Attorney J.W. Carney testifies during the last day of an evidentiary hearing on whether his former client, Owen Labrie will be granted a retrial at Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, N.H., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Labrie, a prep school graduate convicted of using a computer to lure an underage girl for sex returned to court this week for a hearing on whether his lawyers damaged his case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.