Duckler: Carney returns to the scene of the crime, and no one seems to mind NEW
Attorney J.W. Carney testifies during the last day of an evidentiary hearing on whether his former client, Owen Labrie will be granted a retrial at Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, N.H., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Labrie, a prep school graduate convicted of using a computer to lure an underage girl for sex returned to court this week for a hearing on whether his lawyers damaged his case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 13
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan 28
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan '17
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC