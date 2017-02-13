Downtown: Tattoo shop's marathon event will benefit Lyme disease research
A Concord tattoo artist is planning a marathon day at his downtown shop Saturday, when all the proceeds from a slate of bright green designs will go to benefit Lyme disease research. Scott Flanders, the owner of Capital City Tattoo, said he's not sure exactly how many human canvasses he should expect.
