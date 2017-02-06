Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Stops at the Capitol Center for the Arts Next Month
The legacy of the beloved Mister Rogers Neighborhood lives on with the award-winning television series Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, from The Fred Rogers Company and PBS KIDS . Now, Daniel and his friends are hopping aboard the trolley to delight live audiences with Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood - LIVE! See it at the historic Capitol Center for the Arts in Downtown Concord on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 6PM.
