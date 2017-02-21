County to buy land in Concord for new superior court parking NEW
Merrimack County plans to add parking near the superior court in Concord by purchasing two plots of land on Pitman Street and Chapel Street. The move would help the county provide enough parking for the aging superior court while its $15.7 million replacement is built on land that currently makes up the majority of the court's parking.
