Correction: XGR-House-Education story

In a story Feb. 2 about a New Hampshire bill to require parents to be notified in advance about sex education curriculum, The Associated Press reported erroneously on how old a state representative's son was when he watched a video his mother found objectionable. He was 8 years old, not 13. The New Hampshire House has passed two bills and rejected a third in an effort to give parents more say in their children's education CONCORD, N.H. - Parents would get more control over their children's education, including advanced notice when the topic is sex, under several actions taken by the New Hampshire House on Thursday.

