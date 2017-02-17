Continuous snowfall stresses city spa...

Continuous snowfall stresses city space, budget NEW

Space to relocate piles of snow has become a bit of a commodity in the city of Concord and Penacook, according to Public Works Director Chip Chesley. It's particularly tight in older neighborhoods in both communities, where tight streets and dense housing were planned before cars and street parking were a serious concern.

