Concord has taken more travel-ban countries' refugees per capita than any other NH city
As debate over President Donald Trump's immigration and refugee ban continues to unfold in federal courts and the nation's capital, New Hampshire's Capital City stands as the Granite State burg with the most refugees from the seven countries in question, at least on a per-capita basis. Concord has taken in more refugees from the countries affected by Trump's travel ban - Iran, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Somalia, Libya and Sudan - than any other New Hampshire community per capita, though the total is relatively small.
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 2
|Musikologist
|23
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan 28
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan 11
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
