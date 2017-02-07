Concord crier for Feb. 5, 2017
The Concord Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Wednesday at 7 p.m. seeking public input on the requested parking variances for the expanded American Legion Hall around the brick portion of the Beede House in Penacook. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, 37 Green St. A copy of the meeting's agenda, providing more information about the variances, is available at concordnh.gov.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 2
|Musikologist
|23
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan 28
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan 11
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC