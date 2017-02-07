Concord crier for Feb. 5, 2017

Concord crier for Feb. 5, 2017

The Concord Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Wednesday at 7 p.m. seeking public input on the requested parking variances for the expanded American Legion Hall around the brick portion of the Beede House in Penacook. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, 37 Green St. A copy of the meeting's agenda, providing more information about the variances, is available at concordnh.gov.

