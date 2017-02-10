Concord Crier for Feb. 12, 2017
The Penacook Historical Society will host a program on World War I, "Flying for Uncle Sam, Concord N.H.," on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Rolfe House. The program, presented by Byron Champlin, will give a view of the war years from the local perspective.
