Concord councilors: Use targeted park...

Concord councilors: Use targeted parking bans more aggressively

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Concord Monitor

History of Concord's overnight parking ban1927: Ban is established, prohibiting on-street parking for more than 30 minutes between 2 and 6 a.m. without police permission2008: Ban is lifted for an area of downtown and Ward 6. This is considered a pilot pro Some of Concord's city councilors recommended Monday that staff use targeted on-street parking bans more aggressively where snowbanks choke the road. Mayor Jim Bouley said he knew of two instances when a driver began to plow Albin Street, only to become so squeezed by protruding parked cars that he had to reverse his way back out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Mon Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb 8 Watchdog 24
News He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a... Jan 28 Perp Has Insane L... 1
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan '17 cattus 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Dec '16 donnaday 7
News New owners plan to bring closed general store b... Nov '16 Millette 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,191 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC