Bow considering later start times for...

Bow considering later start times for older students NEW

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

Thomas Albushies, a Concord pediatrician, wants parents and school officials to start thinking about later start times at Bow High School. Albushies, a Bow resident who was involved in bringing all-day kindergarten to town, said he brought the idea to the Bow school board earlier this month after speaking to "hundreds of parents" about the subject through his profession and has heard favorable responses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb 13 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb 8 Watchdog 24
News He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a... Jan 28 Perp Has Insane L... 1
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan '17 cattus 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Dec '16 donnaday 7
News New owners plan to bring closed general store b... Nov '16 Millette 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Merrimack County was issued at February 24 at 8:41PM EST

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,988 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC